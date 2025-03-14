Opinion
Starlink, Airtel and Jio: A trifecta to transform India’s digital future
T. K. Arun 4 min read 14 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Summary
- Reliance Jio and Airtel's alliance with Elon Musk's Starlink could help take wireless broadband connectivity to India's remotest regions.
- More than 750 million Indians still lack broadband access.
India’s biggest telecom operators—Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Ltd—turning marketing agents for Elon Musk’s satellite broadband project, Starlink, is a welcome development.
