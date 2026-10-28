Starlink and the geopolitical role of space tech: Lessons India should take from the Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated that the character of contemporary warfare is being transformed not merely by advances in military hardware but by the growing strategic significance of commercial technologies.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starlink, SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit satellite communications constellation, has emerged as a critical enabler of Ukrainian military operations and civilian connectivity.
Its contribution, however, extends beyond restoring internet access in a war zone. Starlink has exposed a fundamental contradiction in contemporary geopolitics: while states increasingly depend on private technology companies to sustain military effectiveness, control over these capabilities often rests with corporate actors whose priorities may not coincide with national security goals.