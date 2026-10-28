Starlink and the geopolitical role of space tech: Lessons India should take from the Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated that the character of contemporary warfare is being transformed not merely by advances in military hardware but by the growing strategic significance of commercial technologies.
The Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated that the character of contemporary warfare is being transformed not merely by advances in military hardware but by the growing strategic significance of commercial technologies.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starlink, SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit satellite communications constellation, has emerged as a critical enabler of Ukrainian military operations and civilian connectivity.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starlink, SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit satellite communications constellation, has emerged as a critical enabler of Ukrainian military operations and civilian connectivity.
Its contribution, however, extends beyond restoring internet access in a war zone. Starlink has exposed a fundamental contradiction in contemporary geopolitics: while states increasingly depend on private technology companies to sustain military effectiveness, control over these capabilities often rests with corporate actors whose priorities may not coincide with national security goals.
The strategic utility of Starlink became apparent in the early stages of the conflict, when Russian attacks and electronic warfare operations disrupted Ukraine’s terrestrial communications infrastructure.
Ukrainian military formations integrated Starlink into their operational architecture, using it for command and control, battlefield coordination, drone operations, intelligence transmission and artillery targeting.
This integration reflects a broader transformation in modern warfare. In an increasingly network-centric battlespace, the ability to transmit information rapidly and reliably can prove as consequential as the possession of advanced weapon systems. Starlink enabled Ukraine to sustain operational coordination under conditions in which conventional communications networks were vulnerable to disruption.
The political dimension is equally significant. Decisions by CEO Elon Musk and SpaceX concerning geographical coverage and permissible military applications have generated friction with Kyiv. Restrictions associated with certain proposed offensive operations in 2023 highlighted an uncomfortable question: who determines the operational boundaries of a military capability when its provision depends on a private corporation?
The issue is not simply whether a company should exercise restraint to avoid escalation, but whether decisions with direct consequences for military operations should depend on the preferences of a corporate executive.
Recent tensions between Ukraine and US President Donald Trump over Starlink underscore how Ukraine’s dependence on privately controlled American technology has become a source of strategic leverage in its war against Russia.
The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the emergence of private technology companies as strategic actors in international security, with SpaceX’s Starlink becoming an integral component of Ukraine’s wartime infrastructure.
This development challenges traditional notions of sovereignty, as states increasingly depend on commercial systems they do not fully control, granting private providers considerable influence over military operations and strategic outcomes.
The challenge, therefore, is not to curtail private-sector innovation but to balance its advantages with operational continuity, democratic accountability and strategic control through institutional and regulatory frameworks that limit the vulnerability of key military capabilities to unilateral corporate decisions.
The Ukraine conflict has shown that outer space is no longer insulated from terrestrial warfare, as satellite communications, positioning systems and remote sensing have become integral to military operations and increasingly vulnerable to electronic interference, cyberattacks and physical strikes.
Russia’s attempts to disrupt Starlink illustrate how targeting an adversary’s technological infrastructure can undermine operational effectiveness, while the distributed architecture of low-Earth-orbit constellations offers greater resilience against attempts at disruption.
In response, the US, Nato and other powers are investing in resilient space architecture, diversified communications networks and the integration of commercial capabilities into defence planning.
Starlink has sharpened the debate over technological dependence, demonstrating how commercial satellite infrastructure can enhance national resilience while creating vulnerabilities when access depends on decisions beyond a state’s control.
Ukraine’s experience highlights the potential for satellite connectivity to become an instrument of geopolitical leverage, particularly in strategically sensitive regions such as Taiwan and West Asia.
Kyiv’s dependence on US military support, intelligence and satellite communications gives Washington considerable influence over the conditions under which Ukraine can sustain its war effort.
Technological dependence can become strategic dependence. Starlink has strengthened Ukraine’s capacity to resist Russia, but the recent dispute demonstrates how access to critical commercial infrastructure can become entangled in diplomatic bargaining.
For India and other rising powers, the challenge is not simply to acquire advanced technologies, but to ensure that access to them remains reliable, diversified and consistent with national security priorities.
In the emerging contest over space, strategic advantage will belong not merely to those possessing the most sophisticated systems, but to those capable of ensuring their resilience and political reliability when crises test the limits of international cooperation.
The author is professor of international relations, King’s College London, and vice president for studies at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.