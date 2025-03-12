Mint Quick Edit | Starlink’s entry to India: Foster rivalry in this market

The debut of Starlink’s satellite internet services in India has been a matter of much anticipation. On Tuesday, telecom company Airtel declared that it has signed a deal with Elon Musk ’s SpaceX, which runs Starlink, to bring those services here.

Of course, SpaceX will need government approval before it can launch these, but given how New Delhi has wooed Musk’s Tesla to enter the Indian market for electric vehicles, which now seems imminent, that may not be difficult.

Starlink’s aim would be to explore a business opportunity, but it has globally been grabbing news for the strategic edge it offers in warfare. The connectivity that it provides Ukraine’s defence has given the US administration, with which Musk is closely associated, significant leverage over Kyiv in prodding it towards a ceasefire with Russia. Without satellite services, Ukraine would be left dangerously exposed to Russian attacks.

As far as Indian interests go, Starlink’s promise of remote link-ups would clearly be beneficial. Yet, India would also need to ensure that there is sufficient competition in this space. Not just for the sake of orderly market development, but also to avoid dependence on this Musk-owned business.