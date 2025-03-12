Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Starlink’s entry to India: Foster rivalry in this market
Summary
- Airtel has announced a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India. While remote connectivity is a worthy goal, we must also ensure competition in this space.
The debut of Starlink’s satellite internet services in India has been a matter of much anticipation. On Tuesday, telecom company Airtel declared that it has signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which runs Starlink, to bring those services here.
