Starlink vs Jio: Foreign firms need to match national priorities to win Indian favour

When Jio began trading on Wednesday, its $107 billion valuation put a price on several bets at once: Mukesh Ambani’s wager that cheap data could underpin the digital economy of 1.5 billion people; Google and Meta’s decision to back him; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital push.
Elon Musk should watch closely. The SpaceX CEO has suggested Ambani’s rise owes something to crony capitalism. That misses the more useful lesson for any global firm trying to crack a market that’s long been hard to read and harder to profit from: In India, the surest route to commercial success increasingly runs through the government’s strategic priorities.