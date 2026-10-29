Starlink vs Jio: Foreign firms need to match national priorities to win Indian favour

When Jio began trading on Wednesday, its $107 billion valuation put a price on several bets at once: Mukesh Ambani’s wager that cheap data could underpin the digital economy of 1.5 billion people; Google and Meta’s decision to back him; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital push.
When Jio began trading on Wednesday, its $107 billion valuation put a price on several bets at once: Mukesh Ambani’s wager that cheap data could underpin the digital economy of 1.5 billion people; Google and Meta’s decision to back him; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital push.
Elon Musk should watch closely. The SpaceX CEO has suggested Ambani’s rise owes something to crony capitalism. That misses the more useful lesson for any global firm trying to crack a market that’s long been hard to read and harder to profit from: In India, the surest route to commercial success increasingly runs through the government’s strategic priorities.
Elon Musk should watch closely. The SpaceX CEO has suggested Ambani’s rise owes something to crony capitalism. That misses the more useful lesson for any global firm trying to crack a market that’s long been hard to read and harder to profit from: In India, the surest route to commercial success increasingly runs through the government’s strategic priorities.
Jio understood that early. Making connectivity cheap and ubiquitous wasn’t just a commercial proposition; it served one of New Delhi’s central development goals. Reliance deployed billions of dollars in capital, drove data prices to among the world’s lowest and in the process amassed more than 500 million customers.
The government got infrastructure it could never have financed as quickly on its own. Reliance got a market of extraordinary scale. That symbiosis shows how Indian capitalism works.
Over 12 years, the old idea that government has no business in business has given way to a muscular partnership between the state and private capital. Industrial policy has shifted from protecting small firms towards cultivating firms big enough to make big bets.
The logic is that the state can’t finance India’s transformation alone, so it uses incentives, procurement, strategic investment, regulation and even coercion to draw private capital behind its goals.
The deal isn’t without risks. When commercial success depends heavily on alignment with government priorities, the line between industrial policy and favouritism becomes harder to ascertain.
Firms with the capital, political access and patience to help New Delhi achieve its goals can acquire advantages rivals struggle to match. That’s why Musk’s complaint resonates. But moaning about the system isn’t a strategy.
Foreign firms aren’t shut out. They simply have to understand what the people of India want from them. One route is to back a company already positioned at the centre of a national priority. Meta, Google and other investors put about $20 billion into Jio in 2020, while covid was inflicting a massive economic cost and its cheap-data model was still being tested. They were betting on India’s digital transformation.
The other route is harder: Behave like a national champion yourself. That means bringing enough capital, technology and staying power to solve a problem the government considers important. And doing it at a price that works.
Foreign firms have long understood one part of that equation. McDonald’s created the McAloo Tikki Burger. Hyundai designed cars with Indian consumers in mind. Samsung adapted appliances to local habits. Chevrolet, Datsun and Carrefour, by contrast, are reminders that global scale and a famous brand don’t guarantee success. A product with cult status elsewhere doesn’t amount to much if it doesn’t solve an Indian problem at a local price.
Under the current government, however, localization isn’t enough. The more consequential question is which national priority your investment serves. For Jio, the answer was digital connectivity. For other firms it might be electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, AI, renewable energy or defence.
New Delhi has made it increasingly clear where it wants capital and technology deployed. Companies that can align their commercial ambitions with those goals start with an advantage.
Alignment only gets you started, though. Jio’s next phase—rolling out its digital offering and launching 1,600 satellites—will expose it to market realities no national-champion status can shield it from: technological disruption, changing consumer behaviour and regulatory setbacks.
It must deliver margins that satisfy shareholders without abandoning the cheap data prices on which its empire was built. A public listing will only increase that pressure.
Which brings us back to Musk. Could SpaceX’s Starlink succeed in India? Certainly. But permission to sell satellite broadband won’t be enough. Starlink would need to convince both New Delhi and Indian customers that its commitment is durable rather than transactional. It would need an Indian operation capable of delivering even if US policy shifts. And it would have to pair high-quality service with Indian-level prices and sustain that commitment for years, perhaps on negligible profits.
If Starlink can do all that, it can compete with Jio. But that would require the company to stop treating India simply as a market to enter and start treating it as a national project. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.