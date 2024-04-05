Startup 2.0: Get set for a new phase of bottom-of-the-pyramid business
Summary
- Looking ahead, a swathe of new initiatives in frontier sectors such as AI and the emergence of novel capital sources are expected to catalyse inclusive economic growth.
India’s socioeconomic pyramid features several strata with diverse characteristics, with the majority residing at the base—the rural and semi-urban populace. In the vast expanse of our economic landscape also lies a pyramid of opportunities, with layers that range from affluent urban centres to the grassroots of rural India. Traditionally, startups have been synonymous with urban innovation hubs, targeting upper-end consumer segments. However, the Startup Mahakumbh convened recently showed an evolution of the young entrepreneur’s view of the Indian market opportunity.