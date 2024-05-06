Startups have a lot to learn from long established organizations

When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant that I could hardly stand to be around him. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years." This quote, often ascribed to Mark Twain, captures the disposition that young companies sometimes have towards large ones. In this article, we focus on what startups can learn from established organizations.

Get trusted advisors and challengers: Entrepreneurs bring passion and conviction to the business, and they are often in love with their ideas. The founder is larger than life, almost like a force of nature, and this is celebrated—both within the company and in the media. Think of Jobs, Musk or Zuckerberg in the global context or Agarwal(s) and Bansal(s) in India.

Sometimes, this passion leads to spectacular success, but this could also lead to blind spots, poor investments and suboptimal outcomes. Behaviours that drive a startup’s success also paradoxically increase the risk of an early failure. Startups can greatly benefit from having someone play the role of a trusted challenger or advisor to the founders by holding a mirror and helping maintain a balance—a role often played in a large company by some board members or external advisors.

Build a team of owners: Many startups have a super(wo)man entrepreneur driving initial success but as the business scales up, it becomes increasingly difficult for one person to do everything. Winning startups recognize the need for a senior team with complementary skills to scale up the business and empower the team in a balanced manner. Consider how the Google founders and investors hired Eric Schmidt as CEO as early as 2001 (Google was founded in 1998) and also carved out the roles between themselves thoughtfully.

The same philosophy applies to the entire senior team that emerges. As the business scales up, it is important to focus on the employee value proposition with the same dedication as the consumer proposition. Some readers may recall a print advertising campaign that Marico ran targeting not consumers but employees.

In our view, startups need to think of the human resource team as product managers for the organization. Most importantly, founders need to delegate but not abdicate. As the organization grows, their role expands to not doing everything, but ensuring it gets done.

Focus on reality metrics: During various startup booms, metrics ranging from eyeballs and monthly active users to gross merchandise value (GMV) have been fashionable, but only for a while. Sooner than later, the focus shifts to what established companies have always known: the topline is vanity, bottom-line is sanity and cash is reality. Startups that relentlessly focus on relevant operating and financial metrics are the ones that attract investors in the long run and succeed in becoming large companies.

These metrics would, of course, change depending on the nature of the business and stage of the market’s development. For example, in the fast-evolving e-commerce market, the focus has shifted from GMV to unit economics to overall profitability and the underlying drivers for the same, be it the transaction size, demand density or associated advertising revenue. Identifying the right metrics for the business, measuring those and improving performance helps build the business for long term.

Develop a ‘good bureaucracy’: Startups are known for speed, action and individual initiative, but these can sometimes lead to chaos, arbitrariness and confusion. Bureaucracy, on the other hand, is associated with insistence on procedure and documentation. In academic usage, bureaucracy is sometimes characterized as comprising hierarchy (division of labour and specialization), continuity (a defined structure), impersonality (independent of individuals) and expertise.

Large companies have systems and processes so that the organization can be run efficiently for the long run. Startups can benefit from embracing ‘good bureaucracy’—by setting in place fit-for-purpose systems. Striking an apt balance between creating the right structures and processes to support decision making while leaving room for managerial discretion should be the desired outcome. In our view, that sweet spot is always a work-in-progress for the best companies as they adapt to the changing context.

Go for governance from Day One: Governance starts with but is much more than mere compliance. Sometimes startups feel that this aspect can be taken care of “when we become larger." This attitude is a recipe for disaster, since core governance principles have to be embedded in the business’s DNA and ways of working from the very start. The starting point is being clear on the distinction between the entrepreneur and the organization.

The media has reported several disputes between boards or investors and founders in the last year, some on account of the Laxman rekha or dividing line between the individual and institution getting crossed, and others due to a culture of taking short-cuts or not following due process. Startups that eventually succeed start thinking of governance from Day One. Getting the right investors and advisors is really what helps founders build businesses for the long run.

In our last article, we wrote about what traditional large companies could learn from ‘startup cheetahs.’ In this piece, we make the point that startups also have a lot to imbibe from the wisdom and longevity of established elephants.

These are the authors’ personal views.