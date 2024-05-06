Startups have a lot to learn from long established organizations
Summary
- From having motivated teams and unbiased advisors to ‘good bureaucracy’ and governance, startups must focus on relevant metrics to measure their growth. They can draw vital lessons from the longevity of large firms.
When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant that I could hardly stand to be around him. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years." This quote, often ascribed to Mark Twain, captures the disposition that young companies sometimes have towards large ones. In this article, we focus on what startups can learn from established organizations.