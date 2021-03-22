Startups must uphold their ESOP promises

Let us delve into some of the more insidious ways in which startups deny ownership to employees. The first of these is a short exercise period. Many startups give employees only 90 days, and some as few as 30, to buy the shares or lose them forever. The departing employee must pony up cash, not only for the exercise price but also for the tax that comes due immediately upon exercise. We are talking about amounts in the tens of lakhs, or even crores for a senior executive, which can be several times the employee’s annual salary. All of this is entirely avoidable, of course. A long-enough exercise period will allow the employee to buy the shares only when there is a market for them, eliminating the need to pay cash up front. One founder told me that the exercise period is kept short to prevent “ex-employees running around with the company’s shares", an explicit penalty for leaving the job.