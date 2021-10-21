Startups: The rise of a new asset class for our wealthy

The investing world, like the startup scene, is evolving rapidly. Funding typically works in boom-and-bust cycles, and while the current frenzy of activity may taper off, the boom will likely reappear, led by India’s tech startups. This promises to be an exciting decade. We have already seen the emergence of a number of online platforms, all aiming to democratize access to traditional products and services through low-cost, digital-only solutions. In addition, advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are delivering faster and lower-cost solutions at a time when digital adoption has accelerated across segments, spurred along by the covid pandemic. A shift in international perspectives on China has also made India a relatively more attractive destination for global investors. With the burgeoning of private wealth in India, UHNIs are turning to venture capital and private equity portfolios as an asset class, with startup investing in focus. Today, significant numbers of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and UHNIs are exploring options to invest in startups and small businesses. They can now even invest in cutting-edge tech companies that were once the exclusive domain of venture capitalists and institutional money managers. This means they can now diversify their portfolios away from public markets and invest in private companies in fields of enterprise ranging from fitness products and food to breweries and video games.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}