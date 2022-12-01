State elections and the troubling return of the old pension scheme

State governments shifted along with the central government out of the OPS to the new pension scheme (NPS) without any coercion, because they saw the sense of it. This shift happened in all states barring one (West Bengal) at various points during the year 2004. The NPS, like pension systems elsewhere in the world, is based on the amounts contributed by the employee and employer over the working life of the employee, and the market yield obtained on the consolidated pension fund. The NPS is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Pensions for defence personnel, paid by the central government, were the sole exemption from this shift, and continue to be paid on the defined-benefit system.