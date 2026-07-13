The state can facilitate exports but it’s businesses that must turn competitive in global markets

Over the last decade, India has signed nine trade agreements, including with large markets such as the UK, Australia and the EU. Indian firms will now have market access to much of the developed world. However, only competitive businesses can convert this opportunity into exports, jobs and livelihoods.
Indian enterprises need to be digitally enabled, harness artificial intelligence (AI), understand global demand, meet global standards and deliver on quality, cost and timeliness to capture global value chains (GVCs).
India’s export debate is usually conducted at the macro level: exchange rates, logistics, credit, power, land, labour and trade agreements. These matter. Without them, firms cannot compete. The signing of new trade pacts presents an opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to integrate more deeply into global markets.