The state can facilitate exports but it’s businesses that must turn competitive in global markets

Amitabh Kant is a leading governance reformer and policy innovator behind landmark initiatives such Read more

as Make in India and Startup India and campaigns such as Incredible India and Kerala’s “God’s Own Country”. As India’s G20 Sherpa (2022–2025) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he forged unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and advanced the Green Development Pact, African Union inclusion, and Global South priorities.<br><br>As the longest-serving CEO of NITI Aayog (2016–2022), he drove critical reforms including Ease of Doing Business, the Aspirational Districts Programme, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, FDI liberalisation, the Green Hydrogen Mission, and the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline. Earlier, as Secretary, DIPP (2014–2016), he launched Make in India and Startup India, cementing India’s position as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. His tenure at the Ministry of Tourism (2001–2007) saw the globally acclaimed Incredible India campaign, while in Kerala he transformed state tourism and infrastructure as Tourism Secretary, MD KSIDC, and District Collector, Calicut.<br><br>Kant currently serves as Chancellor of NIIT University, and as Senior Advisor at Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC), Japan, and Warburg Pincus LLC. He is a Director on the boards of Larsen & Toubro, ITC Ltd., HCLTech, IndiGo, and upGrad. He also serves as Chairperson of Green Economy Council (GEC) at CEEW, Trustee at CEEW, Member of the Advisory Board at The Convergence Foundation, elected Member of the Board of Governors at ICRIER, and Member of the Governing Body at Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Read Less