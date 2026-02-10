State incentives will do little to prevent the populations of Asian countries from shrinking
The long shift towards smaller families across Asia did not happen overnight and it can’t be reversed quickly. Singapore’s struggle to lift its birth rate shows why state incentives and public nudges can only go so far once a society changes its view of family.
Singapore has been put on notice. The city-state has long wrestled with how to lift its birth rate. But despite an array of incentives, couples aren’t showing much interest in larger families, or having any at all. The challenge is shared by most successful nations. Ultra-low fertility is a byproduct of rapid development and elevated living standards. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China all have rates of fertility well below 2.1, the level at which demographers say a society reproduces itself.