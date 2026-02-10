If governance was geared for keeping a lid on headcount, the opposite is now true. But it isn’t being pursued with the same vigour: Some countries strongly promoted sterilization and, in the case of China, which enforced a one-child policy, additional kids led difficult lives. (They were often denied registration cards essential for education, healthcare and the ability to move in search of better employment opportunities.) Now China is so keen for families to get larger it’s even taxing condoms. Restrictions are gone but the problem remains.