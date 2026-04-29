In 1604, James I of England anonymously published a small book titled A Counterblaste to Tobacco. He called smoking “a custom loathsome to the eye, hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, dangerous to the lungs, and in the black stinking fume thereof, nearest resembling the horrible Stygian smoke of the pit that is bottomless.” Within a year, he had raised the import duty on tobacco by 4,000%.
The value of state paternalism gets inverted beyond a point—but what exactly is that point?
SummaryHow much should the government intervene in individual choice? India can and should warn citizens of risks, but must stop short of overriding informed adult choices that harm nobody else. Regulators of food and cinema—among others—should take note.
In 1604, James I of England anonymously published a small book titled A Counterblaste to Tobacco. He called smoking “a custom loathsome to the eye, hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, dangerous to the lungs, and in the black stinking fume thereof, nearest resembling the horrible Stygian smoke of the pit that is bottomless.” Within a year, he had raised the import duty on tobacco by 4,000%.
About the Author
Aditya Sinha is an economist and public policy professional, and a Mint contributor writing regularly for the publication since 2020. His work spans Centre-state relations, fiscal federalism, technology policy, and research and development policy in India.<br><br>He previously served as Officer on Special Duty (Research) at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, where he contributed to a wide range of high-impact policy initiatives. These included work on fiscal responsibility reforms, school education, industrial policy through the production-linked incentive scheme, judicial reforms, drone regulation, labour law reforms, India's RTAs, bilateral investment treaties, and India's R&D ecosystem among others. He also contributed to the committee on Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework, and worked on strengthening India's statistical system and early childhood development programmes.<br><br>His peer-reviewed research has appeared in several journals, including the Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy.<br><br>An alumnus of the London School of Economics and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, he brings rigorous academic grounding to his commentary on India's economic and policy ecosystem.
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