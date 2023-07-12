State run versus private armies: Wagner triggered a risk debate4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:55 PM IST
The brief ‘mutiny’ against Moscow by a mercenary group showed why danger analysis is necessary
The failed ‘mutiny’ by the private military Wagner Group in Russia has generated a debate on the rise of private armies in modern warfare. Tony Barber in Financial Times pointed to a mercenary tradition in Russia that dates back to at least the times of Leo Tolstoy. But the practice was widespread. Richard Eaton in India in the Persianate Age points to a such a tradition in India, into which all rulers dipped. Rajput warriors fought for the Mughals and soldiers from west Asia were engaged by both Hindu and Muslim Indian rulers. The British Raj also tapped this mercenary tradition to raise forces to subdue the subcontinent.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×