The failed ‘mutiny’ by the private military Wagner Group in Russia has generated a debate on the rise of private armies in modern warfare. Tony Barber in Financial Times pointed to a mercenary tradition in Russia that dates back to at least the times of Leo Tolstoy. But the practice was widespread. Richard Eaton in India in the Persianate Age points to a such a tradition in India, into which all rulers dipped. Rajput warriors fought for the Mughals and soldiers from west Asia were engaged by both Hindu and Muslim Indian rulers. The British Raj also tapped this mercenary tradition to raise forces to subdue the subcontinent.

How does one define a mercenary? A fighter who is fighting for money instead of ideas? Or one who does not fight directly under a sovereign flag? All soldiers before the age of nationalism and standing armies could be said to have been mercenaries and soldiers of fortune who fed off the spoils of war. Modern armies do not feed off such spoils, but they are indeed paid and most recruits see it as a career choice. If fighting for money is the defining feature, they are mercenaries; however, if fighting directly under a sovereign flag is the criterion, they are not.

The 20th and 21st centuries spawned new mercenary trends, where hired hands were only informally linked to the state to enable plausible deniability. The 20th century saw the rise of fascistic paramilitaries that literally enforced the will of the state and an ideology in civil society. Examples include the Freikorps in the Weimar Republic, later Hitler’s storm troopers in Germany, and private paramilitaries in erstwhile Yugoslavia. Take the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. It is not a state paramilitary force, but may nevertheless have informal links with it. It also gets paid and is sponsored in some way. But it is also fighting for a cause. This, like with others of its ilk, may put the state at risk.

This century’s mercenaries, such as Wagner in Russia, or the firm Blackwater contracted by the US in Afghanistan, are engaged by great powers in overseas campaigns. Such military contractors are politically expedient in skirting anti-war sentiment at home that recoils at seeing body bags arrive draped in national colours. They reduce the political costs of waging war overseas.

Domestically, the digital age and rise of social media has spawned a new breed of digital paramilitaries such as ‘wolf warriors’ and ‘troll armies’ that are leveraged both by the state and states in waiting to establish dominance over ideas, often through the dissemination of fake news. Digital warriors, although inspired by ideas at one level, are also paid and sponsored in some form.

It would be apparent to the reader that the concept of ‘mercenary’ is as muddied as mercenaries themselves. In these circumstances, it might be useful to put together a typology of mercenaries applicable across time and space. The typology is intended only as what Weber called ‘ideal types’, such as feudalism, socialism, capitalism, etc. In real life, there would be overlaps between types, and variants across time and space, each approximating closer to or further from the ideal-type. Ideal types are useful only as markers for heuristic or analytical clarity. It is possible to identify five broad mercenary ideal-types, ranked by their distance from the state: One, sovereign armies and paramilitaries, both standing and reserve; two, fighting forces officially contracted and paid for by the state, such as Blackwater; three, fighting forces unofficially contracted by the state. They might be paid from secret funds or allowed to raise resources (effectively private taxes) to fund their activities. These would include groups like Wagner in Russia and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. Both the first and second might conduct false flag operations. Also, there is an element of deniability and political advantage to be derived from both, like undercounting war costs; four, private militias with no state link (and possibly anti-state). Current developments in Manipur come to mind. These would include terrorist groups operating on their own (any sponsored by the state are included in the third category). Five, mercenaries operating domestically, both physically and digitally, alongside the police and paramilitaries of the state. The Freikorps of Germany were an early example. They laid the ground for other fascist parties to emerge in interwar Europe. These groups continued to operate even after fascists seized power, buttressing state authority in civil society, but also threatening it at times. Organizations with intellectual roots in interwar Europe also operate in India. While this ideal-type comprises mostly right-wing outfits, organized militant left-wing militias would also fall within its purview.

What might these new developments imply for geopolitics? Internationally, the deep state operating within the great powers have always sought to destabilize contrarian regimes overseas as an extension of diplomacy. But there was a pushback from civil society that increased the political risks of such interventions. These new developments allow the deep state to hit back. Domestically, these developments are likely to roll back the advance of democracy across the globe that had been marching forward ever since the Cold War came to an end.