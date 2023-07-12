State run versus private armies: Wagner triggered a risk debate

It would be apparent to the reader that the concept of ‘mercenary’ is as muddied as mercenaries themselves. In these circumstances, it might be useful to put together a typology of mercenaries applicable across time and space. The typology is intended only as what Weber called ‘ideal types’, such as feudalism, socialism, capitalism, etc. In real life, there would be overlaps between types, and variants across time and space, each approximating closer to or further from the ideal-type. Ideal types are useful only as markers for heuristic or analytical clarity. It is possible to identify five broad mercenary ideal-types, ranked by their distance from the state: One, sovereign armies and paramilitaries, both standing and reserve; two, fighting forces officially contracted and paid for by the state, such as Blackwater; three, fighting forces unofficially contracted by the state. They might be paid from secret funds or allowed to raise resources (effectively private taxes) to fund their activities. These would include groups like Wagner in Russia and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. Both the first and second might conduct false flag operations. Also, there is an element of deniability and political advantage to be derived from both, like undercounting war costs; four, private militias with no state link (and possibly anti-state). Current developments in Manipur come to mind. These would include terrorist groups operating on their own (any sponsored by the state are included in the third category). Five, mercenaries operating domestically, both physically and digitally, alongside the police and paramilitaries of the state. The Freikorps of Germany were an early example. They laid the ground for other fascist parties to emerge in interwar Europe. These groups continued to operate even after fascists seized power, buttressing state authority in civil society, but also threatening it at times. Organizations with intellectual roots in interwar Europe also operate in India. While this ideal-type comprises mostly right-wing outfits, organized militant left-wing militias would also fall within its purview.

