State-level export competitiveness merits policy action

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh account for over 60% of India’s exports. These states have scored high on the export preparedness index as well. Regional disparities in trade support, research & development and export infrastructure need to be addressed sustainably to achieve the country’s target of $1 trillion in merchandise goods and services exports. Given the importance of exports in regional development, many relatively less developed states should emphasize the need to expand the export efforts of local firms. States need to undertake proactive policies for promoting exports through micro, small and medium enterprises. Moreover, key findings of the EPI suggest that states must do more to provide essential trade support and upgrade existing export infrastructure to support a conducive business environment for exports. It has also been noted that apart from coastal states, most states struggle to enable the export ecosystem as transport connectivity continues to be a significant bottleneck in the state’s export capacity. Most Indian states lag on the creation of export promotion industrial parks, special economic zones (SEZs) and agri export zones.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}