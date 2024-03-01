State-level rumbles in the Indian federation: Can the 16th FC help?
Summary
- The 16th Finance Commission could perhaps incentivize the Centre to merge cesses and surcharges into the basic tax structure in exchange for a lower aggregate share for states.
These are tumultuous times, with the resurgence of farmer unrest. Earlier in February, there was a state rebellion about unfair fiscal treatment by the Union government which was more worrying, and not just because the chief ministers of aggrieved states staged a street protest in Delhi.