State-level rumbles in the Indian federation: Can the 16th FC help?

An important caveat post the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is that a GST cess is levied and collected by the Centre, but only to pay compensation to those states which failed to reach a required revenue level during the first five years, till end-June 2022. The GST cess continues to be levied to cover deficits on compensation due to those states (my column of 4 August 2023; tinyurl.com/2wsdpjvk). So some part of the ‘denied distance’ is on account of a cess fully paid out to (some) states. If states’ share is re-computed as a percentage of gross tax revenue of the Centre minus the GST cess, it goes up to 32.5% in FY23, still 8.3% below the FC target of 40.8 %.