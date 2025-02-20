Plug data gaps: State-level statistical surveys could help
Summary
- Surveys conducted by Indian states can help fill a vacuum of statistics left by central agencies that display a tendency to delay or withdraw vital data-sets. Ultimately, though, we need all-India numbers.
India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has commenced celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), India’s premier agency for all-India statistical surveys. Established back in 1950, the NSSO has earned the reputation of a fine survey agency globally. To its credit, it has served as a role model for many other countries, not just in the developing world, but also in the developed.