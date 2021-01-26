State-level trends underline India’s growth imperative

A 1% economic growth results in nearly 2% growth in income tax revenues. This is the finding of an analysis of income tax and gross domestic product (GDP) data of Indian states from 2012 to 2018. A second finding is that there is a direct correlation between high economic growth and the ease of doing business. The latter is based on an analysis of the Ease of Doing Business (EDB) rankings of states’ GDP between 2015 and 2020. These findings are not surprising, but they confirm what many have long believed. One, states that focus on growth are quickly rewarded through higher tax revenues. Two, the tax department should not focus on negative things—penalties, prosecution, surveys and other coercive methods to raise revenue. It will be rewarded if it is fair and friendly to the taxpayer. States with a business-friendly environment that allow businesses to function without wasting their time on cumbersome regulations benefit hugely.