State-owned banks face dilemma amidst govt and RBI directives on wilful defaults
Summary
- The government is attempting to prevent banks from going in for compromise settlements with borrowers or technical write-offs in the case of loan accounts classified as wilful defaults or frauds.
India's state-owned banks are often caught between a rock and a hard place: there is the sovereign or the government which controls these banks with their dominant shareholding, and the banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), rolling out rules or nudging them to meet objectives that can very often be conflicting.