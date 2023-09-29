State-owned banks face dilemma amidst govt and RBI directives on wilful defaults

It takes years after each cycle of an overhang of bad loans – that has recurred every 10 years in India in the last three decades – to clean up the balance sheets of banks entailing in the process of huge infusion of capital, which is a huge charge on public money in the case of public sector banks. Last fiscal, Indian banks reported one of the lowest levels of bad loans in years with collective profits of well over ₹2 lakh crore reflecting also the aggressive efforts mounted by them in the recovery of loans. It is also true that the IBC has helped over time given the recognition by many borrowers of the weakening of their terms of negotiation compared to the past.