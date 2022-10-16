State-owned firms must play by the same rules

The private firm awaiting payment is Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure. It was engaged in a project that could have given air arrivals a high-speed downtown link (and the city a spiffier image). Under a pact between DAMEPL and DMRC, the latter was to run services for 30 years on elevated tracks paid for jointly and built by the latter. Within 18 months of the link’s 2011 flag-off, however, operations were suspended over failures of track safety. Shortly afterwards, DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement—exactly when has been in dispute—and turned the line over to Delhi Metro, which had to repurpose it for slower trains. In 2017, Reliance Infra’s unit won an arbitral award of about ₹3,000 crore plus interest under the deal’s break-up terms. What followed was DMRC’s apparent reluctance to pay, despite having lost its case at the Delhi high court, whose ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court. The aggrieved party has been filing petitions for the award’s payout, but multiple deadlines set by the high court have been missed by DMRC. Last bits of the legal stand-off, over the interest component owed, have been judicially settled too. Last Monday, the court gave the Centre-state JV until the end of October to pay its dues. Will it happen? DMRC said it had paid some part and sought an infusion of funds from its owners for the rest, as its finances were tied by the task of keeping its all-Delhi network going. As a result of delays, what’s due now is well above ₹7,000 crore, with this burden increasing at a rate that’s much steeper than what the Centre must pay as a sovereign borrower. This is scandalously costly. With legal avenues exhausted, sense would lie in closing this sorry chapter.