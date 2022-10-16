State-owned firms must play by the same rules

Investors across the world are alike not just in their response to opportunity, such as those spelt out by pacy economic emergence, but also sensitivity to the safety of their investments. While global views may get swayed to some extent by peer opinion, analyst calls, media coverage and perhaps even the odd campaign run by an advocacy group, the hard facts that go into decisions include the destination’s sovereign credit rating, how well contracts are upheld in the country and whether the state honours its commitments. India needs to improve its overall record. As a priority, the government must ensure that its own units do not delay or dodge their payment obligations. Especially unseemly in this context has been the legal loop that a private company has been shunted into by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), a 50:50 joint venture (JV) of the Centre and state that operates the capital’s mass transit system, over compensation the latter must pay the former but hasn’t for about half a decade. With interest already having enlarged the dues and fast piling up higher, this story has begun to look Kafkaesque.
The private firm awaiting payment is Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure. It was engaged in a project that could have given air arrivals a high-speed downtown link (and the city a spiffier image). Under a pact between DAMEPL and DMRC, the latter was to run services for 30 years on elevated tracks paid for jointly and built by the latter. Within 18 months of the link’s 2011 flag-off, however, operations were suspended over failures of track safety. Shortly afterwards, DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement—exactly when has been in dispute—and turned the line over to Delhi Metro, which had to repurpose it for slower trains. In 2017, Reliance Infra’s unit won an arbitral award of about ₹3,000 crore plus interest under the deal’s break-up terms. What followed was DMRC’s apparent reluctance to pay, despite having lost its case at the Delhi high court, whose ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court. The aggrieved party has been filing petitions for the award’s payout, but multiple deadlines set by the high court have been missed by DMRC. Last bits of the legal stand-off, over the interest component owed, have been judicially settled too. Last Monday, the court gave the Centre-state JV until the end of October to pay its dues. Will it happen? DMRC said it had paid some part and sought an infusion of funds from its owners for the rest, as its finances were tied by the task of keeping its all-Delhi network going. As a result of delays, what’s due now is well above ₹7,000 crore, with this burden increasing at a rate that’s much steeper than what the Centre must pay as a sovereign borrower. This is scandalously costly. With legal avenues exhausted, sense would lie in closing this sorry chapter.
Sadly, the DMRC case fits a pattern of state-run entities assuming special rules for themselves and state parsimony against judicious advice, exposing the country to global criticism. At one level, it echoes the resistance of state-owned Antrix to Devas Multimedia’s award overseas for an axed satellite deal. At another, it evokes the Vodafone and Cairn episodes, where it took defeats in international arbitration for the Centre to give up its untenable position on retrospective taxation. The state mustn’t over-assert itself. It’s myopic to make dubious claims so frequently that it impinges on its credibility. Or makes it seem unfair, stingy or extortive.
