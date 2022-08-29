States have similar inflation but divergent trajectories of growth

Overall, among India’s 16 major states, people in Gujarat have witnessed not only the fastest rise in their real incomes (82%), but also the least rise in the general price level (50%) since the start of the last decade. So feelings of prosperity and related well-being are likely to be the highest among people residing in Gujarat. In Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha, a rise in real incomes have been higher than a rise in the price level, but only marginally. In contrast, in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab, the cumulative price rise has been higher than the cumulative per person real income rise, and by a wide margin.