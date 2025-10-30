India’s poorest states are stuck in a low-income, low-spending trap but Brazil’s model may show a way out
Sudipto Mundle 5 min read 30 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
India’s lagging states are trapped in a cycle of low income and low public spending, unable to speed up growth even as they devote more of their budgets to development projects. Smarter spending may be the answer. Look at Brazil’s conditional cash-transfer model.
Earlier this month the Institute of Economic Growth and India’s ministry of finance hosted the fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave. In my presentation in a session on the state of state finances, I addressed the question of how to accelerate development in states that are lagging behind.
