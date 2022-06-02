States should focus on the quality of public expenditure

The 13th Finance Commission had suggested that due weightage be given to “the need to improve the quality of public expenditure to obtain better outputs and outcomes" from fiscal transfers. An important constituent of the quality of public expenditure is reducing committed expenditures in budgets and focusing on outlays that are “future-" and “growth-oriented". This entails an assessment of the institutional arrangements relevant to the fiscal rules and budgetary procedures in states. As a first step, a system of performance budgeting was introduced to assess performance against set goals/objectives. However, this was not able to establish a clear one-to-one relationship between financial budgets and performance. Moving further in this direction, outcome budgeting was introduced in 2006-07, which also recognized that outlays do not necessarily mean outcomes. It is in this context that a framework suggested by a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study in 2009 becomes relevant. This study proposes a “triple E framework" to assess expenditure quality, which has constituents of expenditure adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency. Expenditure adequacy is in terms of focusing on the government’s primary role, effectiveness is about assessing performance, and efficiency involves an assessment of the output-input ratio.

