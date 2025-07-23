States should replace fragmented tech plans with focused strategic blueprints
B.V.R. Subrahmanyam , Debjani Ghosh
Indian states should devise differentiated strategies to attract investment, spur growth and foster innovation in frontier technologies. Odisha and Madhya Pradesh offer two examples of how this can best be done.
Historically, state-level information technology (IT) strategies in India have revolved around generic goals—becoming hubs for global capability centres (GCCs), fostering startup ecosystems or launching AI/quantum cities.
