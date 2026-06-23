Statistical overhaul: policymakers should be relieved by this year’s revamp of the economy’s key trackers

More services are to be added to this basket of service PPIs in later phases, subject to data availability. As planned, service PPIs will be released on a quarterly basis, as with the index of services. The availability of output and input PPIs should offer us a better understanding of the price movements of output items vis-a-vis input items used by an industry. The availability of both price indices should resolve an old problem of calculating ‘double deflation’ while estimating real GDP.