Statistical overhaul: policymakers should be relieved by this year’s revamp of the economy’s key trackers

In the midst of a hubbub over West Asia’s peace deal and US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s maiden policy meeting last week, the latest upgrade of India’s macroeconomic statistical framework almost went unnoticed.
In the midst of a hubbub over West Asia’s peace deal and US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s maiden policy meeting last week, the latest upgrade of India’s macroeconomic statistical framework almost went unnoticed.
Following the launch of a new gross domestic product (GDP) series with 2023-24 as its base year, a new consumer price index (CPI) with 2024 as its base, a new index of industrial production (IIP) with base 2022-23 and the promise of a new index of services, the government introduced an updated wholesale price index (WPI) and a producer price index (PPI).
Following the launch of a new gross domestic product (GDP) series with 2023-24 as its base year, a new consumer price index (CPI) with 2024 as its base, a new index of industrial production (IIP) with base 2022-23 and the promise of a new index of services, the government introduced an updated wholesale price index (WPI) and a producer price index (PPI).
In the WPI’s case, the changes include an expanded commodity basket and an update of weights as well as its formula for computation. This new WPI will eventually fade away as India transitions to PPI use, thus aligning itself with global best practices and also what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends.
The PPI will cover output, input and service prices and offer a more realistic picture of inflationary trends in the economy. Together with changes made earlier this year, these will hopefully ensure that we move up from the lowly ‘C’ grade accorded to us by the IMF last November for the quality of our national accounts statistics.
In tandem with these changes, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released a new series of an output producer price index (OPPI), a trial input producer price index (IPPI) and a service producer price index (service PPI) for seven services: banking, securities transaction, insurance, management of pension funds, railways, air passengers and telecom.
More services are to be added to this basket of service PPIs in later phases, subject to data availability. As planned, service PPIs will be released on a quarterly basis, as with the index of services. The availability of output and input PPIs should offer us a better understanding of the price movements of output items vis-a-vis input items used by an industry. The availability of both price indices should resolve an old problem of calculating ‘double deflation’ while estimating real GDP.
That would bring the curtain down on endless debates that follow each release of GDP data. It will also explain how input inflation experienced by producers gets passed through to output inflation. On the whole, we can look forward to a more accurate assessment of the Indian economy’s health.
All this is part of a long-awaited sweeping effort to modernize India’s statistical architecture. Outdated trackers of key macro variables are less reflective of economic reality, although it is vital to track GDP, inflation and other important indicators as closely as possible, given how they affect our well-being.
Data that is dodgy or inaccurate almost invariably leads to sub-optimal—and costly—policy outcomes.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, for instance, is charged with the task of ensuring price stability—defined as keeping retail inflation within a 2-6% band—while keeping an eye on GDP growth. Its policy decisions are critically dependent on what the statistical arm of the government reports as growth and CPI inflation. Admittedly, it is handicapped by the time lag with which these data points arrive.
Even so, policymakers can do without any cloud of doubt over the integrity of our macro data, which not only complicates decision-making, but leaves the process prone to error. Controversies over Indian economic data can be expected to settle down now that our statistical system is finally getting the overhaul it needed.