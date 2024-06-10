Statistical reform needs key stakeholder consensus for implementation
Summary
- India needs a high-level task force to assess the state of our statistical system and lay a path for reforms. A credible statistical system can help us find agreement on basic economic facts and improve the quality of public discourse in the country.
I received an anguished email from a senior Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer a few weeks ago. The officer believed that his entire career over the past quarter century had been a “waste" since the statistical system does not reward performance.