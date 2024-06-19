Statistical reform: Suggestions for the new government’s first 100 days

One of the first things the newly elected government announced was its intention to have its ministries and departments put in place a 100-day agenda of action. In this context, it is worth noting that the BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised that “we will further strengthen the capacity of statistical institutions to give impetus to data-driven policy making." Here, I outline some measures that can be taken over the next 100 days by the government’s statistical agencies towards that goal.