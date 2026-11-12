Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a ₹4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.
Statistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration
SummaryThe statistics ministry should elaborate on what it plans to do to improve the economic census, roll out statistical audits and give the National Statistical Commission regulatory powers. Here's why these are pertinent questions for India's statistical reform agenda.
Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a ₹4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.
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