Statistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration

Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a ₹4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.
Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a ₹4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.
The package is welcome. However, it is not enough to convince data users that the recent reforms momentum would sustain. As always, the devil lies in the details. There are three key questions facing the statistics ministry on the reform agenda.
The first question relates to the economic census, an inventory of non-farm enterprises across the country. One part of the statistical package will be used to finance the 8th economic census, the statistics ministry said in a statement announcing the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR) scheme.
Here’s the reality: The economic census is one of the most unreliable databases generated by India’s official statistical system for several decades. Ever since it was launched in the 1970s, data from the economic census has been used only sparingly in policymaking. Follow-up surveys have often found large discrepancies in the counts of workers and enterprises reported by the census.
The 6th economic census took a long time to complete because of delays on the part of state bureaus. In the 7th economic census (conducted in 2019), NSO bypassed the state bureaus. But the data was of such poor quality that it has not been released till date.
Given that background, NSO needs to tell us what steps would be taken to ensure that the 8th census results are seen as kosher.
The second question relates to statistical audits and reviews. Globally, the best statistical systems have a time-bound system of conducting periodic reviews of core statistical products. Informed criticism by auditors burnishes the credibility of the official statistical system, and helps improve statistical products.
India was promised such a system when the National Statistical Commission (NSC) was first announced in 2005. The government notification announcing its creation said that the statistical regulator would exercise the powers of ‘statistical audit’ to ensure the quality and integrity of official statistics, and help ‘improve public trust’ in statistics. But NSC has not lived up to that promise.
As the number of surveys and other statistical products grows, the need for independent audits becomes even more critical. Data users need to be assured that the rise in quantity is not at the expense of data quality.
This brings us to the third question about the official status of the regulator. The 2005 notification said that the NSC would be backed by a law within one year. Two decades later, it is yet to receive statutory backing and functions largely as an advisory body.
The parliamentary standing committee on finance has prodded the statistics ministry—over which it has oversight—to provide legal backing to the NSC. So far, the ministry has neither accepted the demand nor outlined an alternative mechanism to review statistical products and processes. An empowered regulator would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.