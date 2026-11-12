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Statistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 07:30 AM IST
An empowered regulator  would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.
An empowered regulator  would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.(Mint)
Summary

The statistics ministry should elaborate on what it plans to do to improve the economic census, roll out statistical audits and give the National Statistical Commission regulatory powers. Here's why these are pertinent questions for India's statistical reform agenda.

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Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a 4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.

Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a 4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.

The package is welcome. However, it is not enough to convince data users that the recent reforms momentum would sustain. As always, the devil lies in the details. There are three key questions facing the statistics ministry on the reform agenda.

The first question relates to the economic census, an inventory of non-farm enterprises across the country. One part of the statistical package will be used to finance the 8th economic census, the statistics ministry said in a statement announcing the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR) scheme.

Also Read | Let’s go beyond data capture: Statistics should shape emerging India’s narrative

Here’s the reality: The economic census is one of the most unreliable databases generated by India’s official statistical system for several decades. Ever since it was launched in the 1970s, data from the economic census has been used only sparingly in policymaking. Follow-up surveys have often found large discrepancies in the counts of workers and enterprises reported by the census.

The 6th economic census took a long time to complete because of delays on the part of state bureaus. In the 7th economic census (conducted in 2019), NSO bypassed the state bureaus. But the data was of such poor quality that it has not been released till date.

Given that background, NSO needs to tell us what steps would be taken to ensure that the 8th census results are seen as kosher.

Also Read | IMF’s C grade: Why doubts over India’s rapid economic growth are misplaced

The second question relates to statistical audits and reviews. Globally, the best statistical systems have a time-bound system of conducting periodic reviews of core statistical products. Informed criticism by auditors burnishes the credibility of the official statistical system, and helps improve statistical products.

India was promised such a system when the National Statistical Commission (NSC) was first announced in 2005. The government notification announcing its creation said that the statistical regulator would exercise the powers of ‘statistical audit’ to ensure the quality and integrity of official statistics, and help ‘improve public trust’ in statistics. But NSC has not lived up to that promise.

As the number of surveys and other statistical products grows, the need for independent audits becomes even more critical. Data users need to be assured that the rise in quantity is not at the expense of data quality.

Also Read | India’s economic statistics must keep pace with the digital age

This brings us to the third question about the official status of the regulator. The 2005 notification said that the NSC would be backed by a law within one year. Two decades later, it is yet to receive statutory backing and functions largely as an advisory body.

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has prodded the statistics ministry—over which it has oversight—to provide legal backing to the NSC. So far, the ministry has neither accepted the demand nor outlined an alternative mechanism to review statistical products and processes. An empowered regulator would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.

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    Meet the Author

    Mint Editorial Board

    The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

    levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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    HomeOpinionViewsStatistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration

    Statistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration

    Mint Editorial Board
    3 min read12 Nov 2026, 07:30 AM IST
    An empowered regulator  would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.
    An empowered regulator  would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.(Mint)
    Summary

    The statistics ministry should elaborate on what it plans to do to improve the economic census, roll out statistical audits and give the National Statistical Commission regulatory powers. Here's why these are pertinent questions for India's statistical reform agenda.

    Gift this article

    Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a 4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.

    Over the past two years, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) has witnessed a series of reforms that have improved the periodicity of surveys, shored up the credibility of macroeconomic datasets, and fostered a more open relationship between data producers and data users. Last week, the government announced a 4,371 crore package to bolster the statistical system over the next five years.

    The package is welcome. However, it is not enough to convince data users that the recent reforms momentum would sustain. As always, the devil lies in the details. There are three key questions facing the statistics ministry on the reform agenda.

    The first question relates to the economic census, an inventory of non-farm enterprises across the country. One part of the statistical package will be used to finance the 8th economic census, the statistics ministry said in a statement announcing the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR) scheme.

    Also Read | Let’s go beyond data capture: Statistics should shape emerging India’s narrative

    Here’s the reality: The economic census is one of the most unreliable databases generated by India’s official statistical system for several decades. Ever since it was launched in the 1970s, data from the economic census has been used only sparingly in policymaking. Follow-up surveys have often found large discrepancies in the counts of workers and enterprises reported by the census.

    The 6th economic census took a long time to complete because of delays on the part of state bureaus. In the 7th economic census (conducted in 2019), NSO bypassed the state bureaus. But the data was of such poor quality that it has not been released till date.

    Given that background, NSO needs to tell us what steps would be taken to ensure that the 8th census results are seen as kosher.

    Also Read | IMF’s C grade: Why doubts over India’s rapid economic growth are misplaced

    The second question relates to statistical audits and reviews. Globally, the best statistical systems have a time-bound system of conducting periodic reviews of core statistical products. Informed criticism by auditors burnishes the credibility of the official statistical system, and helps improve statistical products.

    India was promised such a system when the National Statistical Commission (NSC) was first announced in 2005. The government notification announcing its creation said that the statistical regulator would exercise the powers of ‘statistical audit’ to ensure the quality and integrity of official statistics, and help ‘improve public trust’ in statistics. But NSC has not lived up to that promise.

    As the number of surveys and other statistical products grows, the need for independent audits becomes even more critical. Data users need to be assured that the rise in quantity is not at the expense of data quality.

    Also Read | India’s economic statistics must keep pace with the digital age

    This brings us to the third question about the official status of the regulator. The 2005 notification said that the NSC would be backed by a law within one year. Two decades later, it is yet to receive statutory backing and functions largely as an advisory body.

    The parliamentary standing committee on finance has prodded the statistics ministry—over which it has oversight—to provide legal backing to the NSC. So far, the ministry has neither accepted the demand nor outlined an alternative mechanism to review statistical products and processes. An empowered regulator would add ballast to the statistical reform agenda.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mint Editorial Board

      The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

      levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeOpinionViewsStatistical reforms: Three questions deserve government consideration
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