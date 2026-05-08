India’s statistics ministry recently proposed an Index of Services Production (ISP), the need for which may seem self-evident, given how this sector’s prominence has grown.
Statistical upgrade: An index of services production needn’t capture the sector perfectly to prove useful
SummaryThe government has proposed an Index of Services Production (ISP), like the monthly tracker for industrial output. Such an index would be a challenge to construct—but even an imperfect one would help by filling a major gap in India’s official statistics.
India’s statistics ministry recently proposed an Index of Services Production (ISP), the need for which may seem self-evident, given how this sector’s prominence has grown.
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