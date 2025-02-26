Stay invested or exit the market? What investors should do in a slump

The one golden rule of investing is that you should not try to recoup your investment from the same stock or fund. Many a times, we may have bought something at ₹100 which may be priced at ₹65 today. We tell ourselves that we would sell it once it comes back to ₹100. But the market has absolutely no interest in our purchase price, and there are stocks which will never ever come back to the prices they once traded at. Such examples abound.