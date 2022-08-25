Steelmakers have various ways to decarbonize steel production4 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:18 PM IST
The challenge seems steep but an array of strategic choices can be exercised to cut the carbon intensity of this vital industry
I am proud of steel’s contribution to the expansion of India’s economy. I am also aware of steel manufacturing’s heavy emissions of carbon. Today, decarbonized steel has a big role to play in a low-carbon India as an essential ingredient for the country’s green future.