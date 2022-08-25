Steelmakers have various ways to decarbonize steel production

The Indian steel industry is divided into three broad production-based categories. The first: big integrated steel making facilities which utilize iron ore and coking coal to produce steel. The second is the bulge segment of small producers that use sponge iron, melting scrap and non-coking coal for steelmaking. The third are units of blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace, which account for 46% of steelmaking, expected to rise to 56% by 2030. Over the same period, big integrated manufacturers’ share of steelmaking will rise faster than that of small producers because demand for infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, transport and renewable energy favours producers of scale over smaller players that are typically dependent on a limited supply of ferrous scrap.