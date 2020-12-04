Steering liquidity at core of MPC’s balancing act

The second and deeper question is the degree of flexibility enabled in the MPC’s mandate for inflation targeting (IT). Is growth getting overweening importance at the cost of inflation? Is there is a risk of inflation getting embedded back into the system or in consumer expectations, which is any central bank’s nightmare? The IT framework devised in 2016 was meant for normal business cycles with output responses (whether food or non-food) designed to be automatic stabilizers. This current high-inflation episode is, however, the result of a once-in-a-century shock, as the governor has repeatedly emphasized. While inflation does indeed seem to be getting generalized in various categories of the non-food and fuel core inflation, the bulk of the pressures are still emanating from the food component. The dynamics of this persistence due to supply-chain-led disruption is very different from the spirit of concerns in the inflation-targeting framework. The “small window of … for proactive supply chain management strategies to break the inflation spiral" has repeatedly figured in interactions, obviously pointing to the required extra-monetary policy source of the remedy. Both three-month and one year ahead household inflation expectations have also eased modestly. There are certainly emerging risks, with global industrial commodities and oil prices rising, and which are likely to continue for a while with vaccine confidence induced global recovery in 2021. However, the last time India saw persistent surges in inflation was post the 2008 crisis, largely due to the massive pay commission recommended salary increases and then the large MSP hikes. These conditions are currently (and likely to remain) weak, given the significant income and demand destruction.