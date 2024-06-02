STEM to STEAM: Fix gender biases at the school level
Summary
- The inclusion of all genders in every field of academia is important for us to empower women. Putting the ‘A ’of arts into a STEM project can effectively enhance the creativity of learners, helping them think radically about possibilities.
In his poem, The Mushroom Hunters, Neil Gaiman posits women as progenitors of science. He refers to rules of gendered division of labour in the pre-agricultural world, whereby men were expected to hunt while women foraged. Consequently, men focused on growing stronger, being better fighters, developing their quick-thinking and risk-taking abilities, while women, “who did not need to run down prey,/ had brains that spotted landmarks and made paths between them/… Observe everything."