Trump's Fed appointee Stephen Miran has policy ideas that perplex economists and investors alike
From a failed fund manager to a controversial Fed governor, Stephen Miran is shaking the foundations of US economic policy. Advocating aggressive rate cuts and radical policy shifts, his rise under Trump raises questions about market stability and the future of global finance.
Through one of the strangest twists in economic history, Stephen Miran, chief economic advisor to US President Donald Trump and newly appointed member of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, has seen his career resurrected in almost mythical fashion ever since the failure of the investment firm he co-founded in 2022.