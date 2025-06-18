ESG gaps: India Inc’s approach to the climate crisis needs a hard reset
India must devise an ESG ecosystem that places truth over optics and the planet’s survival above compliance checklists. The business case for earnest green operations is compelling.
In May 2018, Thoothukudi, a port city in Tamil Nadu, erupted in protests over pollution caused by the Sterlite Copper factory, a unit of mining giant Vedanta. The protests turned violent and 13 lives were lost to police bullets. The plant was shuttered by the courts, but the incident raised questions about how a London- and Mumbai-listed conglomerate, which had good environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings and glossy sustainability reports failed so miserably on the ground.