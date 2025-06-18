The BRSR framework can only be called a baby step, since it is seen more as a tick-box compliance exercise than one driven by any climate urgency. Mandated firms approach ESG as a checklist, which typically means disclosing some (mostly) unverifiable data, releasing a document and moving on. The regulator’s initiative represents progress but lacks an enforcement mechanism. Corporations can file misleading data without any fear of penalty. Independent audits of ESG disclosures aren’t required, hurting the credibility of the reports and making greenwashing easy.