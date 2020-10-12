Stimulus 2.0: A lesson in fiscal conservatism

The finance minister duly highlighted the multiplier effect on jobs and incomes of state spending, especially for infrastructure and other projects. The grand sums announced, however, had fiscal conservatism written all over them. The Centre plans additional capital expenditure of ₹25,000 crore, just 6% more than earmarked earlier, while our states would be given 50-year loans free of interest worth ₹12,000 crore for such undertakings (some of it conditional on reforms done). These numbers hardly seem sufficient to multiply money at a scale needed to haul overall demand out of its slump. As for spurring private consumption, the tools deployed stand out more for their complexity than generosity. The government has converted an existing tax deduction on travel allowances and fares paid for vacations into a spending incentive valid till the end of 2020-21. Under one part of this offer, subject to each taxpayer’s travel-fare limit, a third of one’s shopping expenses could qualify for tax relief—so long as digital payments are made, the items bought attract a minimum 12% goods and services tax, and these GST invoices are submitted as proof. Far less complex is the Centre’s festive-season advance for central government employees, who would be given Rupay cards preloaded with ₹10,000 each as a zero-interest loan. Private sector employers have been urged to follow suit. Whether they do so may depend on their judgement of how worthwhile such an effort would be in rewarding their staff.