Stock front-running has moved along with the changing times
Summary
- What was done via TV is happening online and this makes it even harder to squash the practice.
Late last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulatory body for securities and commodity markets, blew the lid off a front-running fraud being carried out by guest-experts appearing on Zee Business, a business news channel. Certain guests appearing on it would make stock recommendations. Before appearing on TV, they would share their recommendations with other individuals, who, with help from other individuals and firms, would trade on this information.