Stock front-running has moved along with the changing times

The question is why retail investors trust such individuals. First, figuring out stocks to invest in on your own requires a lot of reading and thinking. Given this, investors have always loved others giving them stock tips. Earlier, these tips would be spread through word of mouth, but now they can reach large numbers across social media and front-running can easily happen. In that sense, there has always been a market of investors who want to be actively lied to, and that market is still the same; only the mode of delivery has changed. As Kemp puts it: “Why bother undertaking all that hard work when social media delivers the answer right there in the palm of your hand?"