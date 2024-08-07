Stock market crystal ball gazing: Where are derivatives headed?
Summary
- Global recession fears loom, but the India story is intact and triggers for our bourses may include monsoon outcomes, state election results, food inflation trends and monetary policy moves. If Sebi restricts the futures-and-options trading boom, what follows may not necessarily go by the script.
Global stock markets have corrected sharply in response to a weak job scenario in the US that led to recession fears, coupled with worries of a reversal of the yen carry trade after a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. A rotation away from tech shares that powered this year’s rally was also witnessed.