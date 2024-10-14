My top Diwali tips. That too in advance.

Third, one factor that’s important, and may sound contrary to what I just said a while back, is the size of the opportunity the company is tapping into. In the example above, if an auto stock did pass through all the filters, it would still need to meet this criterion: The potential size of the auto industry and its growth in the years to come. You see, there’s no point trying to buy into a stock where the market opportunity is so limited that there’s not much money to be made, even if the company’s products were a runaway hit.